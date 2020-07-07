17753 Agave Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous home stands out from the rest with tons of natural light flowing in from the front, side and back windows making for bright days. High end appliances are included with rental, including LG high-efficiency washer & dryer. With an open layout & towering ceilings, this end home has sought after privacy & expansive living spaces w generous-sized bedrooms. With a huge eat-in island & beautiful white cabinets, this home has top of the line amenities & upgrades giving you a Luxury Living experience. Schools in Plano ISD, as seen on great schools. The masterfully planned University Place is conveniently located moments from plenty of shopping & restaurants & is truly ready for you to make it your home!