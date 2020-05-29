All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:35 AM

17602 Pinyon Lane

17602 Pinyon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17602 Pinyon Ln, Richardson, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Gorgeous new home built in 2018 at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! Plano ISD. Easy access to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121 and Legacy West. Closed to shopping, dining and other amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Beautiful nail down wood floor in most area of first floor. Modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Granite Counter Top, Pendent Lights, Built-In Oven and Microwave. Master suite with a large spa-like bath, guest bedroom with a full shower bathroom on the first floor. Game room, media room, two bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath on the second floor. Photos come soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17602 Pinyon Lane have any available units?
17602 Pinyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17602 Pinyon Lane have?
Some of 17602 Pinyon Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17602 Pinyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17602 Pinyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17602 Pinyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17602 Pinyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17602 Pinyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17602 Pinyon Lane offers parking.
Does 17602 Pinyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17602 Pinyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17602 Pinyon Lane have a pool?
No, 17602 Pinyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17602 Pinyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 17602 Pinyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17602 Pinyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17602 Pinyon Lane has units with dishwashers.

