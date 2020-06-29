All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1677 W Campbell Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1677 W Campbell Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

1677 W Campbell Rd

1677 West Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1677 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
J.J. Pearce

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Tired of looking for a new apartment?

  Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

---------------------------------------------------- I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

__________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Audio Package with Surround Speakers

Expansive 10FT./ 12FT. Ceilings with 8 FT. Doors

Wood Plank Flooring

Pantry

Built-in Shelves

W/D Connections

Under Mount Sinks

42" Painted Cabinets

Open Kitchen Plan with Island

Single Basin Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

Vegetable Sprayer

Granite or Quartz Countertop

USB Charging Stations in Kitchen/Master

Designer Glass Backsplash

Stainless Steel Appliances

Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water in Door

Balcony with Storage

Separate Dining

Ceiling Fans in Living area and All Bedrooms

2" Wood Blinds
Entry Coat Closet

Wood Shelving in all Closets

Large Walk-in Closets with Built-in Shoe Shelves

Walk-In Shower

Framed Mirror in Bathrooms

Garden Soaking Tubs

Linen Closets

Double Vanity

Private Yards in Select Units

Washer/Dryer included in unit

Wine Fridge

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Two Resort Style Pools with Tanning Decks

Resident Lounge

Poolside BBQ&nbsp

Outdoor Entertaining Area
Reserved Parking

Covered Parking

Direct Access Garage

Private One Car Garage

Two Pet Parks

Electric Car Charging Stations

Concierge Services

Valet Trash Service

Elevators in Every Building

Concierge Services

Fully Equipped Wellness Center

Free Weights and Kettlebells

Business Center with Mac/PC

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 W Campbell Rd have any available units?
1677 W Campbell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 W Campbell Rd have?
Some of 1677 W Campbell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 W Campbell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1677 W Campbell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 W Campbell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1677 W Campbell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1677 W Campbell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1677 W Campbell Rd offers parking.
Does 1677 W Campbell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1677 W Campbell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 W Campbell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1677 W Campbell Rd has a pool.
Does 1677 W Campbell Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1677 W Campbell Rd has accessible units.
Does 1677 W Campbell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 W Campbell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District