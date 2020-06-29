1677 W Campbell Rd

Amenities
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Apartment Amenities
Audio Package with Surround Speakers
Expansive 10FT./ 12FT. Ceilings with 8 FT. Doors
Wood Plank Flooring
Pantry
Built-in Shelves
W/D Connections
Under Mount Sinks
42" Painted Cabinets
Open Kitchen Plan with Island
Single Basin Farmhouse Kitchen Sink
Vegetable Sprayer
Granite or Quartz Countertop
USB Charging Stations in Kitchen/Master
Designer Glass Backsplash
Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water in Door
Balcony with Storage
Separate Dining
Ceiling Fans in Living area and All Bedrooms
2" Wood Blinds
Entry Coat Closet
Wood Shelving in all Closets
Large Walk-in Closets with Built-in Shoe Shelves
Walk-In Shower
Framed Mirror in Bathrooms
Garden Soaking Tubs
Linen Closets
Double Vanity
Private Yards in Select Units
Washer/Dryer included in unit
Wine Fridge
Community Amenities
Two Resort Style Pools with Tanning Decks
Resident Lounge
Poolside BBQ 
Outdoor Entertaining Area
Reserved Parking
Covered Parking
Direct Access Garage
Private One Car Garage
Two Pet Parks
Electric Car Charging Stations
Concierge Services
Valet Trash Service
Elevators in Every Building
Fully Equipped Wellness Center
Free Weights and Kettlebells
Business Center with Mac/PC