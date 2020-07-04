1305 Grinnell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 bedroom-2 bath in one of the best! Richardson school districts. Freshly painted and carpets cleaned this home is ready for immediate move in. One of the reasons this house is appealing is it is one level with lots of windows throughout the entire house with great lighting. The spacious kitchen has a floor to ceiling window and a large window looking over the sink with new blinds throughout house. Lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal,Dishwasher all electric. Under counter hidden garbage and extra storage leading into the laundry. There is also a complete wall of storage and cabinets in the laundry.