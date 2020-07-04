All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:41 PM

1305 Grinnell Drive

1305 Grinnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Grinnell Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Town Park North

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4 bedroom-2 bath in one of the best! Richardson school districts. Freshly painted and carpets cleaned this home is ready for immediate move in. One of the reasons this house is appealing is it is one level with lots of windows throughout the entire house with great lighting. The spacious kitchen has a floor to ceiling window and a large window looking over the sink with new blinds throughout house. Lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal,Dishwasher all electric. Under counter hidden garbage and extra storage leading into the laundry. There is also a complete wall of storage and cabinets in the laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Grinnell Drive have any available units?
1305 Grinnell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Grinnell Drive have?
Some of 1305 Grinnell Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Grinnell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Grinnell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Grinnell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Grinnell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1305 Grinnell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Grinnell Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Grinnell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Grinnell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Grinnell Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Grinnell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Grinnell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Grinnell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Grinnell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Grinnell Drive has units with dishwashers.

