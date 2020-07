Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace ice maker oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BACK TO CREEK. Nice duplex in Richardson near Arapaho and Coit. 3 bedrm 2 bathrm with attached garage.. Neutral paint. High ceiling in living room. Master down, 2 bedrm and a bathrm up. both bathrooms remodeled in 2018. New fence. Backs to creek. New AC, new roof, new foundation with life time warranty. Fireplace. Refrigerator with ice maker included.