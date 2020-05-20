All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1226 Dearborn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1226 Dearborn Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:04 AM

1226 Dearborn Drive

1226 Dearborn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1226 Dearborn Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Light, bright, airy open floor plan move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath house conveniently located by soon to be redeveloped Historic Downtown Richardson. Big ticket items includes new HVAC system, roof, interior and exterior paint, flooring throughout, kitchen appliances, cabinets, beautiful Italian quartz countertops with subway tiles backsplash. New energy efficient windows all round the house. French doors leads to a spacious backyard ideal for gatherings and the sure to have Texas BBQ’s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Dearborn Drive have any available units?
1226 Dearborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Dearborn Drive have?
Some of 1226 Dearborn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Dearborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Dearborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Dearborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Dearborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1226 Dearborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Dearborn Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 Dearborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Dearborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Dearborn Drive have a pool?
No, 1226 Dearborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Dearborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Dearborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Dearborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Dearborn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District