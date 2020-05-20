1226 Dearborn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Light, bright, airy open floor plan move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath house conveniently located by soon to be redeveloped Historic Downtown Richardson. Big ticket items includes new HVAC system, roof, interior and exterior paint, flooring throughout, kitchen appliances, cabinets, beautiful Italian quartz countertops with subway tiles backsplash. New energy efficient windows all round the house. French doors leads to a spacious backyard ideal for gatherings and the sure to have Texas BBQ’s.