All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1221 Magnolia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1221 Magnolia Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM

1221 Magnolia Drive

1221 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1221 Magnolia Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath close to Richardson High School. Kitchen comes with cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances and tile flooring. Fenced in back yard with lots of space. Hardwoods throughout most of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
1221 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 1221 Magnolia Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1221 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District