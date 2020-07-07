1221 Magnolia Drive

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath close to Richardson High School. Kitchen comes with cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances and tile flooring. Fenced in back yard with lots of space. Hardwoods throughout most of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
