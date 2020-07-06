1218 Danville Drive

Amenities

One of the ideal neighborhoods in Richardson. Down the street from Richardson High School and only minutes from Dover Elementary. You will love the floor plan. Large family room and kitchen offer easy entertaining. Granite in the kitchen. Pretty hard surface floors - NO CARPET! Separate utility with room for freezer. If you enjoy time out doors you will love the backyard. Extra parking in rear. NO CATS!