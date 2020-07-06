1218 Danville Drive

One of the ideal neighborhoods in Richardson. Down the street from Richardson High School and only minutes from Dover Elementary. You will love the floor plan. Large family room and kitchen offer easy entertaining. Granite in the kitchen. Pretty hard surface floors - NO CARPET! Separate utility with room for freezer. If you enjoy time out doors you will love the backyard. Extra parking in rear. NO CATS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
