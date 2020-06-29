All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

1209 Plaza Way

1209 Plaza Way · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Plaza Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This gated community is a hidden gem of nice Townhome style duplexes with individual yards. Wide & bright this home with Hardwood floors, Granite counters & cozy breakfast bar, fireplace. Master bedroom is generous in size & includes separate shower & dual sinks with spacious closets. Two bedrooms with generous closets and built-in shelves. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! Spacious living area complete this charming home. Carpets are in excellent condition. Lots of storages. 2yrs olds 6' fence with nice view. Great location nearby TI and 635 & 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Plaza Way have any available units?
1209 Plaza Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Plaza Way have?
Some of 1209 Plaza Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Plaza Way currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Plaza Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Plaza Way pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Plaza Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1209 Plaza Way offer parking?
No, 1209 Plaza Way does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Plaza Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Plaza Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Plaza Way have a pool?
No, 1209 Plaza Way does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Plaza Way have accessible units?
No, 1209 Plaza Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Plaza Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Plaza Way has units with dishwashers.

