1202 Lake Pointe Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gated community with beautiful private lake, landscaping, pool and outdoor entertainment area. Wonderful two story townhome with open floorplan and wood floors throughout. Great kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, gave stovetop. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master will sitting area, large walk-in closet with laundry chute to utility area downstairs. Gas starter fireplace in living, with access to fenced backyard with flagstone patio. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Walk to shopping, restaurants. 2-car garage with opener.