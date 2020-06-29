All apartments in Richardson
1202 Lake Pointe Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

1202 Lake Pointe Way

1202 Lake Pointe Way · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Lake Pointe Way, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community with beautiful private lake, landscaping, pool and outdoor entertainment area. Wonderful two story townhome with open floorplan and wood floors throughout. Great kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, gave stovetop. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master will sitting area, large walk-in closet with laundry chute to utility area downstairs. Gas starter fireplace in living, with access to fenced backyard with flagstone patio. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Walk to shopping, restaurants. 2-car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have any available units?
1202 Lake Pointe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have?
Some of 1202 Lake Pointe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Lake Pointe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Lake Pointe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Lake Pointe Way pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Lake Pointe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Lake Pointe Way offers parking.
Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Lake Pointe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Lake Pointe Way has a pool.
Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have accessible units?
No, 1202 Lake Pointe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Lake Pointe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Lake Pointe Way has units with dishwashers.

