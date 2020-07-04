1051 Galatyn Pkwy

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
==============================
You've been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It's good for her bones and coat, but she doesn't know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now.
About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it's time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Kitchen Islands
Glass Enclosed Showers
Washer/dryers in All Homes
Walk in Closets
Private Yards Available in Select Homes
One Bedroom Two Story Lofts With Double Baths and Soaring Ceilings
Store Front Windows
Two Designer Color Packages
At&t Fiber - the Future of Internet
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Bi-Level 24-Hour Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training
Expansive Resort Style Pool With Grilling Stations
Four Master Planned Courtyards Available for Viewing Options
Golf Simulator
Luxer Package System
Pet Park
Relaxing Zen Garden
Vip Community Area
Conditioned Corridors
Multi-Level Controlled Access Parking Garage
Onsite Storage Available
Easy Access to Galatyn Dart Station
60 Acre Spring Creek Nature Reserve of Richardson
Cityline Shopping and Restaurants Available Nearby