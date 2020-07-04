1051 Galatyn Pkwy

Amenities

About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



You've been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It's good for her bones and coat, but she doesn't know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now.



About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it's time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff.



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Kitchen Islands



Glass Enclosed Showers



Washer/dryers in All Homes



Walk in Closets



Private Yards Available in Select Homes



One Bedroom Two Story Lofts With Double Baths and Soaring Ceilings



Store Front Windows



Two Designer Color Packages



At&t Fiber - the Future of Internet



Community Amenities



Bi-Level 24-Hour Fitness Center for Cardio and Strength Training



Expansive Resort Style Pool With Grilling Stations



Four Master Planned Courtyards Available for Viewing Options



Golf Simulator



Luxer Package System



Pet Park



Relaxing Zen Garden



Vip Community Area



Conditioned Corridors



Multi-Level Controlled Access Parking Garage



Onsite Storage Available



Easy Access to Galatyn Dart Station



60 Acre Spring Creek Nature Reserve of Richardson



Cityline Shopping and Restaurants Available Nearby



