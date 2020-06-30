1008 Windsong Trl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home on a HUGE corner lot in a very desirable upscale Richardson neighborhood. House filled with limestone, granite countertop, dark wood floors, carpets and fixtures throughout. The spacious home has a large open floor plan with a large pool. Master Bed on the first floor with 3 full size bathrooms. Additional 12 Foot sliding gate adds more private space to the 2 additional garden areas. Agents please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.