All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1008 Windsong Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1008 Windsong Trl
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

1008 Windsong Trl

1008 Windsong Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1008 Windsong Trail, Richardson, TX 75081
North College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home on a HUGE corner lot in a very desirable upscale Richardson neighborhood. House filled with limestone, granite countertop, dark wood floors, carpets and fixtures throughout. The spacious home has a large open floor plan with a large pool. Master Bed on the first floor with 3 full size bathrooms. Additional 12 Foot sliding gate adds more private space to the 2 additional garden areas. Agents please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Windsong Trl have any available units?
1008 Windsong Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Windsong Trl have?
Some of 1008 Windsong Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Windsong Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Windsong Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Windsong Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Windsong Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1008 Windsong Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Windsong Trl offers parking.
Does 1008 Windsong Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Windsong Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Windsong Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Windsong Trl has a pool.
Does 1008 Windsong Trl have accessible units?
No, 1008 Windsong Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Windsong Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Windsong Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District