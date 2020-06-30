1008 Windsong Trl

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home on a HUGE corner lot in a very desirable upscale Richardson neighborhood. House filled with limestone, granite countertop, dark wood floors, carpets and fixtures throughout. The spacious home has a large open floor plan with a large pool. Master Bed on the first floor with 3 full size bathrooms. Additional 12 Foot sliding gate adds more private space to the 2 additional garden areas. Agents please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.