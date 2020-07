Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments. Whether it's being pet friendly, providing the ease of online payments and leases, or 24 hour response time for service requests, we're here for you. Immerse yourself in our resort-style pool. Relax near our outdoor fireplace/bbq grill area. Renew your mentality and exercise in our newly renovated 24 hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, and racketball court. Located in the coveted Frisco Independent School District, our community is ideally situated near everything you need to maintain your busy lifestyle. Stonebriar Shopping Center, Premium Outlets and Legacy Town Center are nearby, giving you easy access to a wide variety of shops, dining, and entertainment.