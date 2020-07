Collin Creek Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Collin Creek Apartments. You will find that our apartments in Plano, TX have the amenities you desire in an apartment community. Our great location in Plano is student-friendly, meaning you'd only be 10 minutes from UT Dallas campus. Plus, your new home is close to many top employers. At home, challenge your neighbors to a friendly afternoon tennis match. Take a refreshing dip in one of the two community swimming pools. Get in shape at the fitness center. Bike or jog over many miles on the Chisholm Trail hike and bike path. Take pleasure in knowing that you have found an apartment you can truly call home. Come and visit our beautiful Collin Creek apartments for rent in Plano, TX and see what we can offer you! Come to discover why this is the place you deserve!