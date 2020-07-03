9720 Southern Hills Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated golf course property! Light and bright foyer with soaring ceilings. Formal dining has updated lighting and beautiful travertine. Living room features lowE windows with view of patio and golf course. Kitchen opens to living room with granite and designer backsplash, gas cooktop and large walk-in pantry. Master down with golf course views, high ceilings and wood floors. Private spa like bath updated with granite and dual sinks and seamless glass shower. Large game room and 3 bedrooms up.