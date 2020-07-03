All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9720 Southern Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9720 Southern Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9720 Southern Hills Drive

9720 Southern Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9720 Southern Hills Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated golf course property! Light and bright foyer with soaring ceilings. Formal dining has updated lighting and beautiful travertine. Living room features lowE windows with view of patio and golf course. Kitchen opens to living room with granite and designer backsplash, gas cooktop and large walk-in pantry. Master down with golf course views, high ceilings and wood floors. Private spa like bath updated with granite and dual sinks and seamless glass shower. Large game room and 3 bedrooms up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have any available units?
9720 Southern Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have?
Some of 9720 Southern Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Southern Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Southern Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Southern Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Southern Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Southern Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Southern Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 9720 Southern Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9720 Southern Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Southern Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 Southern Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District