9720 Southern Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated golf course property! Light and bright foyer with soaring ceilings. Formal dining has updated lighting and beautiful travertine. Living room features lowE windows with view of patio and golf course. Kitchen opens to living room with granite and designer backsplash, gas cooktop and large walk-in pantry. Master down with golf course views, high ceilings and wood floors. Private spa like bath updated with granite and dual sinks and seamless glass shower. Large game room and 3 bedrooms up.