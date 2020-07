Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Applications have been ACCEPTED! ...Awaiting Lease Signatures, then ad will be removed!



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage (storage space) with brand new SS appliances (Refrigerator included), new flooring, bathrooms are remodeled, granite throughout, curtains throughout, new interior paint, new HVAC and sewer system, with beautiful landscaping+covered patio and a big backyard. Close to major thoroughfares in W Plano and in highly ranked Plano school district.