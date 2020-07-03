All apartments in Plano
936 Englewood Lane

936 Englewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

936 Englewood Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
* Special, This townhouse is being offered with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer *
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse. Bright open floor plan with soaring high floor to ceiling windows in main living room. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and has Stainless Steel Appliances. Half bath conveniently located on the first floor, which is perfect for guests. Both bedrooms are good sized and are located on the second floor with each room having its own full bath. Enjoy the charming community and swimming pool. All yard maintenance is provided taken care of by the HOA. Excellent location with easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Englewood Lane have any available units?
936 Englewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Englewood Lane have?
Some of 936 Englewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Englewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
936 Englewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Englewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 936 Englewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 936 Englewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 936 Englewood Lane offers parking.
Does 936 Englewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Englewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Englewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 936 Englewood Lane has a pool.
Does 936 Englewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 936 Englewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Englewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Englewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

