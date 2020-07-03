936 Englewood Lane

Amenities

* Special, This townhouse is being offered with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer *

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse. Bright open floor plan with soaring high floor to ceiling windows in main living room. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and has Stainless Steel Appliances. Half bath conveniently located on the first floor, which is perfect for guests. Both bedrooms are good sized and are located on the second floor with each room having its own full bath. Enjoy the charming community and swimming pool. All yard maintenance is provided taken care of by the HOA. Excellent location with easy access to highways, shopping and entertainment.