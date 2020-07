Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! Come and see this spacious house of 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, office space, big and open kitchen with beautiful knotty alder cabinets, stone back splash, granite counter tops, it has a cool sliding barn door by the kitchen. New laminated floors, good size backyard, the house is in a cul-de-sac of a quiet neighborhood and in a convenient location close to highway 75, shopping centers, and restaurants.