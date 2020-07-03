917 Harvest Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in the heart of Plano! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 large living areas, & over sized 2-car garage! Upgrades include new carpet throughout, fresh paint tones, and abundance of windows, and much more. The remodeled kitchen is conveniently adjoined to the living area and breakfast room and boasts granite-like counters, an abundance of cabinetry, black appliances, and huge picture window. French doors lead you to large backyard with separate dog run.