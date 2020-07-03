All apartments in Plano
917 Harvest Glen Drive
917 Harvest Glen Drive

917 Harvest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 Harvest Glen Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy single-story home with a beautiful brick elevation and mature trees in the heart of Plano! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 large living areas, & over sized 2-car garage! Upgrades include new carpet throughout, fresh paint tones, and abundance of windows, and much more. The remodeled kitchen is conveniently adjoined to the living area and breakfast room and boasts granite-like counters, an abundance of cabinetry, black appliances, and huge picture window. French doors lead you to large backyard with separate dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have any available units?
917 Harvest Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have?
Some of 917 Harvest Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Harvest Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Harvest Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Harvest Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Harvest Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Harvest Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Harvest Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Harvest Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Harvest Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Harvest Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Harvest Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

