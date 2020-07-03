904 Gordon Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home has a very spacious & functional floor plan with multiple living areas. Downstairs consists of family room, formal living & formal dining along with kitchen, laundry, breakfast nook as well as half bath. The upstairs has all 3 bedrooms, secondary bath & loft area which would be great for home office, game room, etc. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 & added to the rent. Example: $1,995 (base rent) + $40 (annual HOA fee is $480; divided by 12 = $40) = $2,035 total monthly payment.