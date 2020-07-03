All apartments in Plano
904 Gordon Oaks Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:35 PM

904 Gordon Oaks Drive

904 Gordon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home has a very spacious & functional floor plan with multiple living areas. Downstairs consists of family room, formal living & formal dining along with kitchen, laundry, breakfast nook as well as half bath. The upstairs has all 3 bedrooms, secondary bath & loft area which would be great for home office, game room, etc. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 & added to the rent. Example: $1,995 (base rent) + $40 (annual HOA fee is $480; divided by 12 = $40) = $2,035 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

