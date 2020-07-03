All apartments in Plano
8848 Canyonlands Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM

8848 Canyonlands Drive

8848 Canyonlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8848 Canyonlands Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled one-story home on corner lot across the street from green belt by Russell Creek park. Wood floors and tile throughout the house, no carpet. Elegant interior features large master bedroom with luxurious fully remodeled master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities. Updated island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops opens to family room with fireplace. Cozy backyard with patio and pergola is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Prestigious Plano ISD with highly rated Skaggs, Rice, Jasper, and Plano West. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have any available units?
8848 Canyonlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have?
Some of 8848 Canyonlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8848 Canyonlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8848 Canyonlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8848 Canyonlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8848 Canyonlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8848 Canyonlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8848 Canyonlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have a pool?
No, 8848 Canyonlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8848 Canyonlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8848 Canyonlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8848 Canyonlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

