8848 Canyonlands Drive

Beautifully remodeled one-story home on corner lot across the street from green belt by Russell Creek park. Wood floors and tile throughout the house, no carpet. Elegant interior features large master bedroom with luxurious fully remodeled master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities. Updated island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops opens to family room with fireplace. Cozy backyard with patio and pergola is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Prestigious Plano ISD with highly rated Skaggs, Rice, Jasper, and Plano West. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways.