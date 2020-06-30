8813 Jennifer Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Perfect location and Excellent Plano ISD. Two-story home has lots of spaces with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bath (1 bed, 1bath downstairs), gaming room (can be another bedroom), living room, dining room and study room. Open floor plan,soaring high ceilings in entry. Laminate, carpet and ceramic tile floor, newly installed water heater. Spacious backyard with large patio for grilling and play set. Very close to community swimming pool (300 ft), Wyatt Elementary School (5 min walking), Rice Middle School and Russell Creek Park. Easy showing, easy apply. Don’t miss out this fantastic home.