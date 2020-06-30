All apartments in Plano
8813 Jennifer Court

Location

8813 Jennifer Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect location and Excellent Plano ISD. Two-story home has lots of spaces with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bath (1 bed, 1bath downstairs), gaming room (can be another bedroom), living room, dining room and study room. Open floor plan,soaring high ceilings in entry. Laminate, carpet and ceramic tile floor, newly installed water heater. Spacious backyard with large patio for grilling and play set. Very close to community swimming pool (300 ft), Wyatt Elementary School (5 min walking), Rice Middle School and Russell Creek Park. Easy showing, easy apply. Don’t miss out this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8813 Jennifer Court have any available units?
8813 Jennifer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8813 Jennifer Court have?
Some of 8813 Jennifer Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8813 Jennifer Court currently offering any rent specials?
8813 Jennifer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8813 Jennifer Court pet-friendly?
No, 8813 Jennifer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8813 Jennifer Court offer parking?
Yes, 8813 Jennifer Court offers parking.
Does 8813 Jennifer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8813 Jennifer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8813 Jennifer Court have a pool?
Yes, 8813 Jennifer Court has a pool.
Does 8813 Jennifer Court have accessible units?
No, 8813 Jennifer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8813 Jennifer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8813 Jennifer Court has units with dishwashers.

