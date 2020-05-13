All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

8748 Bigelow Drive

8748 Bigelow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8748 Bigelow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Large Family Room with wall of Windows and breakfast area are overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 Bedrooms & Loft are upstairs.Huge master bedroom.Loft with build in desk.Wood floors in Living room,loft and 2d bedroom. Recent carpet.Solar screens for energy savings.Sec System.2 inch Blinds. Refrigerator is included(no icemaker).2 Pets under 50 lb. with owners approval. HOA fees paid by the owner.Owner is licensed RE Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8748 Bigelow Drive have any available units?
8748 Bigelow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8748 Bigelow Drive have?
Some of 8748 Bigelow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8748 Bigelow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8748 Bigelow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8748 Bigelow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8748 Bigelow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8748 Bigelow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8748 Bigelow Drive offers parking.
Does 8748 Bigelow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8748 Bigelow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8748 Bigelow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8748 Bigelow Drive has a pool.
Does 8748 Bigelow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8748 Bigelow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8748 Bigelow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8748 Bigelow Drive has units with dishwashers.

