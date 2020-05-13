8748 Bigelow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants. Large Family Room with wall of Windows and breakfast area are overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 Bedrooms & Loft are upstairs.Huge master bedroom.Loft with build in desk.Wood floors in Living room,loft and 2d bedroom. Recent carpet.Solar screens for energy savings.Sec System.2 inch Blinds. Refrigerator is included(no icemaker).2 Pets under 50 lb. with owners approval. HOA fees paid by the owner.Owner is licensed RE Broker.