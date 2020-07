Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Very nicely updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage,1645sf. Brand new kitchen granite! Brand new living room flooring. Home has many closets and lots of storage area upstairs and downstairs. Manicured Greenbelt in back. Close to community pool and club house. Very good floor plan condo in a convenient location next to 121 and Dallas tollway with shops, and restaurants. Owner will pay HOA fees. Better Hurry!