Plano, TX
8621 Hunters Trace Lane
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

8621 Hunters Trace Lane

8621 Hunters Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8621 Hunters Trace Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Charming 2 bedroom town home in FRISCO ISD! Entry opens to large living area with tall ceilings and windows allowing for plenty of light! Spacious kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and overlooks the breakfast nook. Bedrooms and loft or game area upstairs. Master bedroom includes shower in tub. Backyard boasts open patio- perfect for entertaining! Community features a pool, clubhouse and a great space for picking up a game of football or have a picnic with the family. This one will not last long- MUST SEE PICS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have any available units?
8621 Hunters Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have?
Some of 8621 Hunters Trace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8621 Hunters Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Hunters Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Hunters Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane offer parking?
No, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane has a pool.
Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Hunters Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8621 Hunters Trace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

