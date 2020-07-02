8621 Hunters Trace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Charming 2 bedroom town home in FRISCO ISD! Entry opens to large living area with tall ceilings and windows allowing for plenty of light! Spacious kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry and overlooks the breakfast nook. Bedrooms and loft or game area upstairs. Master bedroom includes shower in tub. Backyard boasts open patio- perfect for entertaining! Community features a pool, clubhouse and a great space for picking up a game of football or have a picnic with the family. This one will not last long- MUST SEE PICS!