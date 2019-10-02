All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8613 Forest Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8613 Forest Highlands Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:42 AM

8613 Forest Highlands Drive

8613 Forest Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8613 Forest Highlands Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants.Features hand-scraped wood flooring, granite countertops and fresh paint throughout. Carpet installed in February 2019.
Large Family Room with wall of Windows and dining area are overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 Bedrooms & Loft are upstairs.Refrigerator is included(ice maker AS IS). Community pool and greenbelt. HOA fees paid by the owner.Up to 2 pets under 50lbs with owners approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
8613 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 8613 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District