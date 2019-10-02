8613 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated townhome in great location with easy access to 121,North Dallas Tollway,Shopping & Restaurants.Features hand-scraped wood flooring, granite countertops and fresh paint throughout. Carpet installed in February 2019.

Large Family Room with wall of Windows and dining area are overlooking fenced patio & greenbelt.2 Bedrooms & Loft are upstairs.Refrigerator is included(ice maker AS IS). Community pool and greenbelt. HOA fees paid by the owner.Up to 2 pets under 50lbs with owners approval and pet deposit.