All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8608 Heather Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8608 Heather Ridge Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8608 Heather Ridge Drive

8608 Heather Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8608 Heather Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Updated Townhome in great neighborhood.High ceilings in the living room. 2d living area and 2 bedrooms are upstairs.UPSTAIRS FLOORING JUST UPGRADED WITH WOOD LAMINATE! Open patio with greenbelt in back.High grade wood laminate the Living area.Fridge is included.Washer & Dryer are available if needed. Exemplary Borchardt Elementary school!up to 2 pets under 50lb with owners approval. HOA fees are paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have any available units?
8608 Heather Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8608 Heather Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Heather Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Heather Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Heather Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District