Updated Townhome in great neighborhood.High ceilings in the living room. 2d living area and 2 bedrooms are upstairs.UPSTAIRS FLOORING JUST UPGRADED WITH WOOD LAMINATE! Open patio with greenbelt in back.High grade wood laminate the Living area.Fridge is included.Washer & Dryer are available if needed. Exemplary Borchardt Elementary school!up to 2 pets under 50lb with owners approval. HOA fees are paid by Landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have any available units?
8608 Heather Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8608 Heather Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Heather Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Heather Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Heather Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Heather Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Heather Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)