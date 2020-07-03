8608 Heather Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Updated Townhome in great neighborhood.High ceilings in the living room. 2d living area and 2 bedrooms are upstairs.UPSTAIRS FLOORING JUST UPGRADED WITH WOOD LAMINATE! Open patio with greenbelt in back.High grade wood laminate the Living area.Fridge is included.Washer & Dryer are available if needed. Exemplary Borchardt Elementary school!up to 2 pets under 50lb with owners approval. HOA fees are paid by Landlord.