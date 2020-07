Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home nestled in central Plano! Enjoy easy access to HWY 75, grocery stores, shops, and more! Living room has tile with brick fireplace. Master bedroom has wood floors throughout, with dual sinks. There's also a study or office room that can be used as another bedroom. Spacious backyard with large patio for all-season enjoyment!