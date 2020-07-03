All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
8513 Forest Highlands Drive
8513 Forest Highlands Drive

8513 Forest Highlands Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Forest Highlands Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! This bright, clean and spacious townhome features large living spaces, upper level game room and tons of storage;all ideally located in the private and scenic Hidden Creek neighborhood. Newer carpet and recent exterior updates makes this home like new and move in ready! Enjoy the low maintenance backyard & patio, community pool and close proximity to major freeways, shopping, business centers and Frisco ISD Schools! Smaller pets considered on case-by case-basis. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
8513 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 8513 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8513 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

