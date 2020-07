Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME WITH A GREAT LOCATION FIRSCO ISD!TWO BEDROOM WITH TWO AND HALF BATH! TILE IN KITCHEN AND ALL BATHROOMS! CREEK VIEW! TWO CAR GARAGE! WAHER , DRYER AND FRIDGE STAY! CLOSE 121 AND TOLL ROAD!READY FOR MOVE IN ! NEW FLOORS! PETS ARE OK!MUST SEE! LOCATION! LOCATION!LOCATION!!!!