Plano, TX
8501 Mesa Verde Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8501 Mesa Verde Drive

8501 Mesa Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Mesa Verde Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous & beautifully updated North Plano home offers great open floor plan! Formal dining and living on either side of entry. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. Downstairs guest suite or study with full bath.
Gourmet Kitchen offers GRANITE COUNTERS, PLENTY of counters & STORAGE, BUILT-IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Great sightlines into family room with lovely gas fireplace! Upstairs has master retreat, additional 3 nice size bedrooms and game room loft for additional living space! Backyard retreat, spacious patio, garden beds, & fruit bearing trees! Recent updates include NEW ROOF (2018), NEUTRAL GRAY PAINT THROUGHOUT, updated Light Fixtures, and plenty more throughout! Located in award winning Plano ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have any available units?
8501 Mesa Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have?
Some of 8501 Mesa Verde Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Mesa Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Mesa Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Mesa Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Mesa Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Mesa Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.

