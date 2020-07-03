8501 Mesa Verde Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Gorgeous & beautifully updated North Plano home offers great open floor plan! Formal dining and living on either side of entry. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. Downstairs guest suite or study with full bath.

Gourmet Kitchen offers GRANITE COUNTERS, PLENTY of counters & STORAGE, BUILT-IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Great sightlines into family room with lovely gas fireplace! Upstairs has master retreat, additional 3 nice size bedrooms and game room loft for additional living space! Backyard retreat, spacious patio, garden beds, & fruit bearing trees! Recent updates include NEW ROOF (2018), NEUTRAL GRAY PAINT THROUGHOUT, updated Light Fixtures, and plenty more throughout! Located in award winning Plano ISD!