8416 Bayham Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Fully remodeled single storey, READY TO MOVE-IN ,beautiful property with great upgrades and close proximity to Legacy shopping centers, restaurants and much more. Come explore this amazing house which is tastefully remodeled with Fresh Paint all throughout the house, wooden floors, open kitchen floor plan featuring granite counter tops, marble back-splash and lot of light entering the kitchen and living room from outside, Fireplace, well maintained backyard with private wooden fence, Huge master Bath with modern sinks and faucets, standing shower, dual vanities, bath tub and lots of storage space. ROOF( 2018), (AC- 2019). GREAT PISD schools. WON'T STAY LONG! Come and explore to fall in love with this house!