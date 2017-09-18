All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 PM

8416 Bayham Drive

8416 Bayham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Bayham Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Fully remodeled single storey, READY TO MOVE-IN ,beautiful property with great upgrades and close proximity to Legacy shopping centers, restaurants and much more. Come explore this amazing house which is tastefully remodeled with Fresh Paint all throughout the house, wooden floors, open kitchen floor plan featuring granite counter tops, marble back-splash and lot of light entering the kitchen and living room from outside, Fireplace, well maintained backyard with private wooden fence, Huge master Bath with modern sinks and faucets, standing shower, dual vanities, bath tub and lots of storage space. ROOF( 2018), (AC- 2019). GREAT PISD schools. WON'T STAY LONG! Come and explore to fall in love with this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

