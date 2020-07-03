All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 PM

8400 PIPE STONE

8400 Pipestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8400 Pipestone Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This charming corner lot home welcomes you in with an open plan concept, wonderful space for entertaining family and friends. Lots of windows allowing plenty of light to flow throughout. New Laminated floors in living areas. The kitchen has good storage, an island with abundance of counter-top space and a gas cook-top- stainless appliances. Rooms are spacious. Recently painted. Well established neighborhood - a great place to call home. Walking distance to Blue Ribbon Award winning Schools and from Russel Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 PIPE STONE have any available units?
8400 PIPE STONE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 PIPE STONE have?
Some of 8400 PIPE STONE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 PIPE STONE currently offering any rent specials?
8400 PIPE STONE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 PIPE STONE pet-friendly?
No, 8400 PIPE STONE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8400 PIPE STONE offer parking?
Yes, 8400 PIPE STONE offers parking.
Does 8400 PIPE STONE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 PIPE STONE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 PIPE STONE have a pool?
No, 8400 PIPE STONE does not have a pool.
Does 8400 PIPE STONE have accessible units?
No, 8400 PIPE STONE does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 PIPE STONE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8400 PIPE STONE has units with dishwashers.

