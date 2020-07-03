8400 PIPE STONE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charming corner lot home welcomes you in with an open plan concept, wonderful space for entertaining family and friends. Lots of windows allowing plenty of light to flow throughout. New Laminated floors in living areas. The kitchen has good storage, an island with abundance of counter-top space and a gas cook-top- stainless appliances. Rooms are spacious. Recently painted. Well established neighborhood - a great place to call home. Walking distance to Blue Ribbon Award winning Schools and from Russel Creek Park.