8309 Bridespring Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking garage

Beautiful home located in a quiet culdesac in highly sought after Spring Ridge Subdivision. Very open floor plan with master and master suite down, upstairs bedrooms are over sized along with a huge game room. Walking distance to award winning schools and amazing Russell Creek Park amenities featuring trails, open spaces and catch and release ponds. Oversized lot with a separate dog run. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Beautifully updated kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances to include fridge. Double ovens and gas cooktop are a plus! Washer and dryer included. Lawn maintenance provided by owner.