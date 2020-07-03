All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8309 Bridespring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8309 Bridespring Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:58 AM

8309 Bridespring Drive

8309 Bridespring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8309 Bridespring Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in a quiet culdesac in highly sought after Spring Ridge Subdivision. Very open floor plan with master and master suite down, upstairs bedrooms are over sized along with a huge game room. Walking distance to award winning schools and amazing Russell Creek Park amenities featuring trails, open spaces and catch and release ponds. Oversized lot with a separate dog run. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Beautifully updated kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances to include fridge. Double ovens and gas cooktop are a plus! Washer and dryer included. Lawn maintenance provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Bridespring Drive have any available units?
8309 Bridespring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 Bridespring Drive have?
Some of 8309 Bridespring Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 Bridespring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Bridespring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Bridespring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 Bridespring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8309 Bridespring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Bridespring Drive offers parking.
Does 8309 Bridespring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 Bridespring Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Bridespring Drive have a pool?
No, 8309 Bridespring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Bridespring Drive have accessible units?
No, 8309 Bridespring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Bridespring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Bridespring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District