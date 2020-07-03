All apartments in Plano
8209 Bulrush Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8209 Bulrush Drive

8209 Bulrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8209 Bulrush Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely charming 3 bdrm home! Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, lrg. pantry & brk area. Double arched wall separates kit-brk combo from main living area which has WBFP, armoir nook & decorative nook. Split bdrm plan, lrg. master bdrm with access to patio. Wonderful master bath with sep. garden jetted tub, shower, 2 sinks. 2nd living area could also be a study or formal dining. Carpet, laminate and tile in master bath recently replaced. No cats. One dog under 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Bulrush Drive have any available units?
8209 Bulrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 Bulrush Drive have?
Some of 8209 Bulrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 Bulrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Bulrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Bulrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 Bulrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8209 Bulrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8209 Bulrush Drive offers parking.
Does 8209 Bulrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 Bulrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Bulrush Drive have a pool?
No, 8209 Bulrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Bulrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 8209 Bulrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Bulrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 Bulrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

