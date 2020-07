Amenities

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in Plano! Interior features laminate wood flooring through out living room and all bedrooms. Huge living area with brick fireplace! Eat in kitchen with tons of counter cabinet space. Large master bedroom with dual sinks, dual walk in closets. Spacious spare bedrooms. Covered back porch with fenced yard. 2 car garage leading from alley way. Close to schools, highways and shopping!