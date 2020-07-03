All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 815 E 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
815 E 16th Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:29 AM

815 E 16th Street

815 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

815 East 16th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! Beautifully remodeled charming home in historic downtown Plano! Just down the street from Dart Rail, downtown Plano. Conveniently located near restaurants and dining. A Must See! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Granite, updated tile, new stainless steel appliances, TANKLESS water heater. Sliding glass door has been added in the kitchen. Includes refrigerator. Pets on a case by case basis. TAR app, $55 app fee per adult plus proof of income, etc. Adding sliding door to backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E 16th Street have any available units?
815 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E 16th Street have?
Some of 815 E 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 E 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 E 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 E 16th Street offers parking.
Does 815 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 815 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 815 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E 16th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District