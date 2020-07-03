815 E 16th Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Beautifully remodeled charming home in historic downtown Plano! Just down the street from Dart Rail, downtown Plano. Conveniently located near restaurants and dining. A Must See! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Granite, updated tile, new stainless steel appliances, TANKLESS water heater. Sliding glass door has been added in the kitchen. Includes refrigerator. Pets on a case by case basis. TAR app, $55 app fee per adult plus proof of income, etc. Adding sliding door to backyard.