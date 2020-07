Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 BR 3 Bath in the heart of West Plano! SOLAR POWER system will save you money on electric bills! Lg size family room, Formal dining, Formal living, and Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Island make this home a great for entertaining. A large 350 sqft sunroom addition can be used as an additional family or game room. EXEMPLARY rated 10 Plano Schools Andrews-Rice-Jasper-Plano West. Close to shopping, 121 & tollway.