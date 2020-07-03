All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

8100 Case Drive

8100 Case Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Case Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Available for Move In.
This lovely home features an open formal living and dining area in addition to a spacious family room with gas fireplace. The large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space for storage and includes a cozy breakfast nook. The spacious master suite has a master bath with double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home with ceramic tile in baths and kitchen areas. Backyard has a handsome flagstone patio and extra storage building for tenant use. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 Case Drive have any available units?
8100 Case Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Case Drive have?
Some of 8100 Case Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Case Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Case Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Case Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8100 Case Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8100 Case Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Case Drive offers parking.
Does 8100 Case Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 Case Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Case Drive have a pool?
No, 8100 Case Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Case Drive have accessible units?
No, 8100 Case Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Case Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 Case Drive has units with dishwashers.

