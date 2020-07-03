805 Wildrye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for rent now! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home featuring 2-car garage, neutral tones ideal for any décor, soaring ceilings, & decorative lighting throughout. The master suite includes en-suite bathroom with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, island, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom are located on the 1st floor and a large game space along with the 4th bedroom are located upstairs. Located near a great green space along with a premium cedar fenced in backyard! Don't miss this one!