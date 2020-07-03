All apartments in Plano
805 Wildrye Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:01 PM

805 Wildrye Drive

805 Wildrye · No Longer Available
Location

805 Wildrye, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for rent now! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home featuring 2-car garage, neutral tones ideal for any décor, soaring ceilings, & decorative lighting throughout. The master suite includes en-suite bathroom with garden tub, sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, island, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom are located on the 1st floor and a large game space along with the 4th bedroom are located upstairs. Located near a great green space along with a premium cedar fenced in backyard! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Wildrye Drive have any available units?
805 Wildrye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Wildrye Drive have?
Some of 805 Wildrye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Wildrye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Wildrye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Wildrye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Wildrye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 805 Wildrye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Wildrye Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Wildrye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Wildrye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Wildrye Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Wildrye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Wildrye Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Wildrye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Wildrye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Wildrye Drive has units with dishwashers.

