8025 Cavalier Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice house located on an quite neighborhood and zoned for desirable Plano Schools. Interior painting 2020, new carpet 2020. HVAC 2015, roof 2017. Close to HW 121 and shopping.