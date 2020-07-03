Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8025 Cavalier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8025 Cavalier Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:05 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8025 Cavalier Drive
8025 Cavalier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8025 Cavalier Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house located on an quite neighborhood and zoned for desirable Plano Schools. Interior painting 2020, new carpet 2020. HVAC 2015, roof 2017. Close to HW 121 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive have any available units?
8025 Cavalier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8025 Cavalier Drive have?
Some of 8025 Cavalier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8025 Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8025 Cavalier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8025 Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8025 Cavalier Drive offers parking.
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 Cavalier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive have a pool?
No, 8025 Cavalier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 8025 Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 Cavalier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District