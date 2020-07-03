All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:33 PM

8017 Fleetwood Drive

8017 Fleetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Fleetwood Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL East facing house in Excellent Plano ISD! HARDWOOD floors in formals, living, master & hallways. Well-maintained bright floor-plan with split bedrooms - two living - two dining areas - plenty of space! Granite counters in kitchen with newer Oven (2016) and Microwave (2015). SKYLIGHT providing ample natural light! Covered patio in backyard where you can spend leisurely weekends grilling and entertaining friends.... or just chilling with family. Private fenced yard. Carport behind 2-car garage providing covered parking for up to 4 cars! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
8017 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 8017 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Fleetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8017 Fleetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Fleetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Fleetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8017 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8017 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 Fleetwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

