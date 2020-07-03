8017 Fleetwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL East facing house in Excellent Plano ISD! HARDWOOD floors in formals, living, master & hallways. Well-maintained bright floor-plan with split bedrooms - two living - two dining areas - plenty of space! Granite counters in kitchen with newer Oven (2016) and Microwave (2015). SKYLIGHT providing ample natural light! Covered patio in backyard where you can spend leisurely weekends grilling and entertaining friends.... or just chilling with family. Private fenced yard. Carport behind 2-car garage providing covered parking for up to 4 cars! MUST SEE!