7940 Hannah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhome now includes a washer, dryer, & refrigerator! Charming 3 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom townhome in a highly desirable area of Plano. Townhome features open floorplan living & dining spaces on the first floor. The updated kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & sizable pantry.The Spacious master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, & large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs along with the laundry room & a full bath. The Private backyard space provides a covered patio & grassy area for outdoor enjoyment.