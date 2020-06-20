All apartments in Plano
7940 Hannah Street

7940 Hannah Street · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Hannah Street, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhome now includes a washer, dryer, & refrigerator! Charming 3 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom townhome in a highly desirable area of Plano. Townhome features open floorplan living & dining spaces on the first floor. The updated kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & sizable pantry.The Spacious master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, & large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs along with the laundry room & a full bath. The Private backyard space provides a covered patio & grassy area for outdoor enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Hannah Street have any available units?
7940 Hannah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 Hannah Street have?
Some of 7940 Hannah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Hannah Street currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Hannah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Hannah Street pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Hannah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7940 Hannah Street offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Hannah Street offers parking.
Does 7940 Hannah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 Hannah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Hannah Street have a pool?
No, 7940 Hannah Street does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Hannah Street have accessible units?
No, 7940 Hannah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Hannah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 Hannah Street has units with dishwashers.

