Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7930 Presley Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019

7930 Presley Avenue

7930 Presley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7930 Presley Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Upscale townhome near urban Shops of Legacy near Toyota HQ, Legacy East and West. This 3 level corner home has extra windows for abundant light. Hardwoods on the 1st and 3rd level, SS appliances, kitchen and baths have granite countertops and stone gas fireplace on switch. 3rd story bedroom could be 2nd Master, game or media room with large walk out patio. The 2 car garage has epoxy floors and extra storage. Walking distance to incredible restaurants & shopping! Come enjoy an Uptown lifestyle in suburban Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Presley Avenue have any available units?
7930 Presley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7930 Presley Avenue have?
Some of 7930 Presley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Presley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Presley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Presley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7930 Presley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7930 Presley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Presley Avenue offers parking.
Does 7930 Presley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7930 Presley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Presley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7930 Presley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Presley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7930 Presley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Presley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7930 Presley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

