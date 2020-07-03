7930 Presley Avenue

Amenities
Upscale townhome near urban Shops of Legacy near Toyota HQ, Legacy East and West. This 3 level corner home has extra windows for abundant light. Hardwoods on the 1st and 3rd level, SS appliances, kitchen and baths have granite countertops and stone gas fireplace on switch. 3rd story bedroom could be 2nd Master, game or media room with large walk out patio. The 2 car garage has epoxy floors and extra storage. Walking distance to incredible restaurants & shopping! Come enjoy an Uptown lifestyle in suburban Plano.