7930 Presley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Upscale townhome near urban Shops of Legacy near Toyota HQ, Legacy East and West. This 3 level corner home has extra windows for abundant light. Hardwoods on the 1st and 3rd level, SS appliances, kitchen and baths have granite countertops and stone gas fireplace on switch. 3rd story bedroom could be 2nd Master, game or media room with large walk out patio. The 2 car garage has epoxy floors and extra storage. Walking distance to incredible restaurants & shopping! Come enjoy an Uptown lifestyle in suburban Plano.