All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7929 Belinda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7929 Belinda Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:55 AM

7929 Belinda Lane

7929 Belinda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7929 Belinda Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome at Shops of Legacy. Walk to restaurants and favorite shops. Great floor plan with bedroom and bonus room on first floor. Master is located on 2nd floor with main living area and open kitchen plan. Third floor boasts huge game room that can be utilized as a 3rd bedroom with full bath ensuite. Huge veranda with plenty of room for entertaining is off the large game room. Bonus room on 1st level could be used as another bedroom or office. Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors and a fabulous location make this home a perfect 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Belinda Lane have any available units?
7929 Belinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Belinda Lane have?
Some of 7929 Belinda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Belinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Belinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Belinda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7929 Belinda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7929 Belinda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7929 Belinda Lane offers parking.
Does 7929 Belinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 Belinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Belinda Lane have a pool?
No, 7929 Belinda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Belinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 7929 Belinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Belinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 Belinda Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District