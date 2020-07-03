7929 Belinda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Townhome at Shops of Legacy. Walk to restaurants and favorite shops. Great floor plan with bedroom and bonus room on first floor. Master is located on 2nd floor with main living area and open kitchen plan. Third floor boasts huge game room that can be utilized as a 3rd bedroom with full bath ensuite. Huge veranda with plenty of room for entertaining is off the large game room. Bonus room on 1st level could be used as another bedroom or office. Granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors and a fabulous location make this home a perfect 10!