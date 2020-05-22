All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 AM

7917 Wendy Lane

7917 Wendy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Wendy Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated 3BedRm 2.5Bath townhome in Plano ISD! Step into foyer w soaring ceiling. Spacious FMRM with warm hardwood opens to large Kitchen with granite, 42in cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, & slate tile floors. SS refrigerator included. Bedrooms up feature neutral paint, warm hardwood floors, & good closet space. Large Master has sitting area & beautiful Spa like Bath with updated shower with seamless glass. Small private fenced grassy backyard patio area. Full two car garage. Minutes to highways, parks, schools & many corporate headquarters. A Must See! View 3D tour!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Wendy Lane have any available units?
7917 Wendy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 Wendy Lane have?
Some of 7917 Wendy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Wendy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Wendy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Wendy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7917 Wendy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7917 Wendy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Wendy Lane offers parking.
Does 7917 Wendy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Wendy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Wendy Lane have a pool?
No, 7917 Wendy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Wendy Lane have accessible units?
No, 7917 Wendy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Wendy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Wendy Lane has units with dishwashers.

