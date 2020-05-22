7917 Wendy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated 3BedRm 2.5Bath townhome in Plano ISD! Step into foyer w soaring ceiling. Spacious FMRM with warm hardwood opens to large Kitchen with granite, 42in cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, & slate tile floors. SS refrigerator included. Bedrooms up feature neutral paint, warm hardwood floors, & good closet space. Large Master has sitting area & beautiful Spa like Bath with updated shower with seamless glass. Small private fenced grassy backyard patio area. Full two car garage. Minutes to highways, parks, schools & many corporate headquarters. A Must See! View 3D tour!!