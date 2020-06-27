All apartments in Plano
7917 Vienna Drive

7917 Vienna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Vienna Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated. Granite c-tops, Pergo wood flr in all living areas. Tile in bathrooms, Carpet in bedrooms.
2” blinds, Ceiling fan in every room. Jetted tub in master bathroom. Security system.
Fenced yard w sprinkler system and covered patio. Very spacious and clean. Exemplary school.
Walking distance to elementary school, middle school, park and trail.
Rooms seems pretty dark since solar screen is installed-May be removed if u prefer. Refrigerator is negotiable.
email me copy of driver license, written application, and application fee $45 for each adult tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

