Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury and Location!! 3 level townhome just a block from Shops at Legacy and Legacy West with great shopping and dining! Corner home with street side views and extra windows. One of only two units in area with PRIVATE BALCONY. Beautiful finishes with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bedroom have own bathroom. Third floor flex space as extra large bedroom or living space, with large bathroom and walk-in closet attached. 2 car attached garage.

Must See!