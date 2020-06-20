7908 Gibsland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 BdRm 2 Bth Plano ISD! High Quality Laminate thru out, ceramic tile in the wet areas. Fresh neutral paint thru out, high ceilings, updated energy efficient lighting & fans. Stunning stacked stone faced fireplace. Eat in Kitchen feature Granite with tumbled marble backsplash, SS appliances, Shaker cabinets, and updated lighting. Large Master features Private Bath with granite counters, updated fixtures & soaking tub with separate stand up shower. Two spacious secondary Bedrooms share Hall Bath with granite counters. New energy efficient windows and newer HVAC system. Private grassy yard with 8ft fence. Minutes to school, parks and businesses. 3D tour. Apply online, $50 app fee per adult.