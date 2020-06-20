All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:01 AM

7908 Gibsland Drive

7908 Gibsland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Gibsland Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 BdRm 2 Bth Plano ISD! High Quality Laminate thru out, ceramic tile in the wet areas. Fresh neutral paint thru out, high ceilings, updated energy efficient lighting & fans. Stunning stacked stone faced fireplace. Eat in Kitchen feature Granite with tumbled marble backsplash, SS appliances, Shaker cabinets, and updated lighting. Large Master features Private Bath with granite counters, updated fixtures & soaking tub with separate stand up shower. Two spacious secondary Bedrooms share Hall Bath with granite counters. New energy efficient windows and newer HVAC system. Private grassy yard with 8ft fence. Minutes to school, parks and businesses. 3D tour. Apply online, $50 app fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Gibsland Drive have any available units?
7908 Gibsland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Gibsland Drive have?
Some of 7908 Gibsland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Gibsland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Gibsland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Gibsland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7908 Gibsland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7908 Gibsland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7908 Gibsland Drive offers parking.
Does 7908 Gibsland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Gibsland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Gibsland Drive have a pool?
No, 7908 Gibsland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Gibsland Drive have accessible units?
No, 7908 Gibsland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Gibsland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 Gibsland Drive has units with dishwashers.

