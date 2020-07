Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet cul-de-sac within 2 blocks of Bethany Elementary and 2 miles from middle school. Beautifully updated kitchen with gas appliances, double ovens (1 convection), dishwasher replaced 2020, refrigerator included. Master bath with dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower. Huge fenced backyard with pergola, new interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors. Please note: Renovation to master bathroom and new flooring is being added to secondary bedrooms.